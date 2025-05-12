Power Outage Disrupts London Underground: A Wake-Up Call for Infrastructure Resilience

Transport for London faced significant disruptions on Monday as a power outage halted multiple lines on the London Underground network. The unexpected interruption led to severe delays and partial suspensions across at least six lines during the afternoon rush hour.

Claire Mann, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, explained in a statement that a brief power supply interruption left several lines powerless for a short time. TfL is collaborating with the National Grid to understand the cause. Fortunately, the fault was swiftly resolved.

This incident follows last month's extensive power cut caused by a substation fire at Heathrow Airport, which disrupted flights and led the government to launch an inquiry into national energy resilience, spotlighting the UK's ability to withstand infrastructure failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)