Rising Tide of Poverty in Pakistan: A Deepening Crisis

Poverty in Pakistan has witnessed a worrying surge, climbing to 28.8% by 2024-25, up from 21.9% in 2018-19, according to unofficial findings reported by The News. This sharp increase reflects setbacks across all provinces, fueled by several economic strains and climatic challenges.

The rise in poverty has been attributed to three IMF stabilization programs, the economic impact of Covid-19, commodity super-cycles, skyrocketing inflation, lower GDP growth, two super floods, and the discontinuation of wheat support prices. Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have been notably more affected compared to Balochistan, sources reveal.

The concerning trend reverses the positive decline in poverty rates seen between 2005-06 and 2018-19. Although the Poverty Estimation Committee has submitted its findings to the government, exact details remain under wraps, as confirmed by Chairman Arif, following the Household Integrated Economic Survey 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)