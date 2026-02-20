Vijay's Firm Stance: TVK's No to BJP Alliance

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, declared on Friday that it will not form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TVK claims there is mounting pressure from the BJP to join forces.

Vijay recently appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi concerning the Karur stampede case, and TVK has faced challenges including inquiries and the stalling of Vijay's film 'Jananayagan'.

TVK's General Secretary, Arun Raj, emphasized Vijay's earlier remarks condemning alliances with 'communal forces', stating that TVK views the BJP as an ideological adversary. The party's manifesto is in progress under Vijay's direct supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)