CPI(M) Calls for Action Against Indian Figures in Epstein Files

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticizes the government for not taking decisive action against individuals named in the Epstein Files, demanding the removal of Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The CPI(M) alleges Puri's involvement, urging Prime Minister Modi to dismiss him to address national embarrassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:54 IST
CPI(M) Calls for Action Against Indian Figures in Epstein Files
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a strong condemnation of the government's inaction regarding the Indian individuals mentioned in the Epstein Files. The party has particularly targeted Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, urging his removal from the Union cabinet.

In an official statement, CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby accused Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, of dishonesty, claiming he misled the public during a press conference. Baby has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismiss Puri, citing a lack of accountability amid mounting evidence of involvement.

The Epstein Files consist of extensive documentation on Jeffrey Epstein's illicit activities, involving prominent figures across sectors. Puri, linked through professional meetings during his diplomatic tenure, has denied illicit ties to Epstein's crimes. Despite global repercussions, the Indian government faces criticism for inaction.

