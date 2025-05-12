Clouds2Africa by TelCables Nigeria Redefines Cloud Access for Local Businesses

At the recent Connect Xperience event, TelCables Nigeria unveiled its pioneering cloud solution, Clouds2Africa, a platform that’s rapidly redefining how Nigerian businesses access, manage, and scale their digital infrastructure. This locally hosted cloud solution is poised to be a game changer, offering advantages tailored to Nigeria’s economic and regulatory landscape, while matching—if not exceeding—international cloud platforms in critical performance metrics.

Tailored for the Nigerian Market

“Clouds2Africa is tailored to Nigeria’s unique business environment,” explained Israel Ogboi, Pre-Sales Engineer at TelCables Nigeria. “With its scalable infrastructure, robust security protocols and user-friendly interface, our solution rivals—and in some cases surpasses—the more complex international cloud offerings.”

Hosted within two Tier III data centers in Lagos, the platform guarantees ultra-low latency, full compliance with Nigeria’s data protection regulations, and reliable uptime. These features are critical for businesses that need real-time access to data and applications while ensuring the safety and sovereignty of their information assets.

Live Demonstration Showcases Agility and Security

During a live demonstration, Ogboi showcased how Clouds2Africa enables businesses to scale operations efficiently and securely store data while maintaining high performance standards. A particular highlight was the introduction of ACloudConnect, TelCables’ hybrid Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution. ACloudConnect facilitates secure, dedicated links between clients’ on-premises infrastructure and global cloud providers. This approach bypasses the public internet entirely, reducing latency and enhancing data security by minimizing exposure to external threats.

Empowering ISPs and Resellers Through Local Initiatives

TelCables Nigeria is not only focusing on delivering cloud infrastructure but is also working actively to build a robust ecosystem of partners and resellers. Through events like Connect Xperience and its Partner Enablement Program, the company is helping local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and value-added resellers adopt revenue-sharing models. This strategy allows these partners to generate sustainable income while offering innovative cloud solutions to end-users.

“We’re debunking myths and breaking barriers,” Ogboi emphasized. “Despite challenges like policy constraints and a shortage of skilled professionals, we’re partnering with government agencies and educational institutions to drive skills development, cloud literacy, and digital inclusion across the country.”

Positioning Nigeria at the Heart of Africa’s Digital Ecosystem

Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria, highlighted the strategic vision behind Clouds2Africa and the company’s broader mission. “Backed by Angola Cables’ global digital backbone—including a vast subsea cable network and over 300 cloud on-ramps—TelCables is positioning Nigeria as a central node in Africa’s evolving digital economy,” he said.

TelCables’ infrastructure connects Nigeria to major global digital hubs in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, providing seamless international connectivity that enhances the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses on the world stage. The company’s ambition is not merely to provide services but to empower enterprises—from startups to large-scale corporations—with affordable, high-performance digital tools.

Driving the Next Wave of Cloud Adoption

Clouds2Africa represents a significant shift in how cloud services are developed and consumed within emerging markets. By hosting infrastructure locally, TelCables ensures data sovereignty, faster service delivery, and reduced dependency on international cloud networks that often come with higher costs and longer latencies.

Looking forward, TelCables Nigeria aims to expand its reach across the West African region and continue its investment in local talent, training, and technological infrastructure. With innovations like ACloudConnect and initiatives targeting grassroots digital literacy, the company is spearheading a new era of inclusive, secure, and sustainable cloud adoption in Africa.

Conclusion

TelCables Nigeria’s unveiling of Clouds2Africa at Connect Xperience marks a critical step toward democratizing cloud access in Nigeria. By combining local infrastructure with global expertise, and supporting a robust ecosystem of partners, the company is set to transform the digital landscape not only in Nigeria but across the continent.

