Left Menu

Gensol Engineering Stocks Plummet as Key Leaders Resign Amid SEBI Scrutiny

Shares of Gensol Engineering fell 5% following the resignation of its promoters, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi. This decline coincides with SEBI's ongoing investigation into fund diversion and governance lapses. The resignations followed SEBI's restrictions on the duo and Gensol's market activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:49 IST
Gensol Engineering Stocks Plummet as Key Leaders Resign Amid SEBI Scrutiny
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Gensol Engineering saw a sharp fall of 5% on Tuesday, hitting a new lower circuit limit, as company promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi announced their resignations.

The stock plummeted to Rs 51.84 on the BSE, marking its 52-week low, and experienced the same downward trend on the NSE. The company has been on a declining streak for 23 consecutive trading sessions, signifying a significant loss in investor confidence.

The resignations come in the wake of a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) interim order, which barred the firm and its promoters from participating in the securities market due to allegations of fund mismanagement and governance issues. SEBI has also suspended Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi from holding directorial positions, and directed the company to halt a proposed stock split.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025