Gensol Engineering Stocks Plummet as Key Leaders Resign Amid SEBI Scrutiny

Shares of Gensol Engineering saw a sharp fall of 5% on Tuesday, hitting a new lower circuit limit, as company promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi announced their resignations.

The stock plummeted to Rs 51.84 on the BSE, marking its 52-week low, and experienced the same downward trend on the NSE. The company has been on a declining streak for 23 consecutive trading sessions, signifying a significant loss in investor confidence.

The resignations come in the wake of a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) interim order, which barred the firm and its promoters from participating in the securities market due to allegations of fund mismanagement and governance issues. SEBI has also suspended Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi from holding directorial positions, and directed the company to halt a proposed stock split.

