Operation Sindoor: A Tactical Strike Against Terrorism in PoJK

Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political analyst from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has vocalized support for India's recent Operation Sindoor, aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan and its occupied territories.

In an interview with ANI, Mirza emphasized that despite India's strategic offensive, the menace of terrorism originating from PoJK persists. He revealed that terrorist camps have merely been relocated, rather than eliminated, following India's identification of their locations. Mirza criticized Pakistan for its alleged ongoing exploitation of PoJK. He labeled PoJK as India's territory, accusing the neighbor of perpetuating a proxy war against India and vowed that such strategies would continue until reintegration into the Indian Union.

Citing recent civilian evacuations near the Line of Control (LoC) and reports of heavy weaponry being moved in, Mirza traced the suffering imposed on Kashmiris back to Pakistan's 1947 invasion. He attributed the region's conversion into a conflict zone to Pakistan's backing of terror groups, highlighting the role of the ISI-supported terrorism led by groups such as JKLF and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to Mirza, Pakistan orchestrated the genocide and forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, with JKLF providing logistical support to terrorists. He argued that unrest persists in the Valley due to Pakistan's influence, maintaining that organizations like the Hurriyat exist because of Islamabad's destabilizing activities. For Mirza, the violence will only cease when Pakistan's disruptive power is dismantled.

He commended India's current administration under Prime Minister Modi for fostering investment and infrastructure in Kashmir, which he believes counters Pakistan's attempts to propagate misinformation and disrupt peace in the region. By promoting 'hartal' calendars, Mirza claimed Pakistan aims to leave locals economically paralyzed, enriching radical ideologies while falsely accusing India of unrest.

On the subject of India's proactive movements against terrorism, Mirza affirmed the execution of Operation Sindoor across eleven terror sites, ranging from Karachi to Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur. However, he cautioned that terrorism will persist as long as Pakistan's current structure prevails, advocating for a strategic reevaluation of India's policy towards its neighbor and stressing the end of cycles of violence and misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)