Metropolis Healthcare Faces Profit Decline Amid Leadership Changes

Metropolis Healthcare reported a 19% decline in net profit to Rs 29 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 36 crore the previous year. Revenue rose to Rs 345 crore. Ameera Shah is reappointed as Chairperson, while Surendran Chemmenkotil becomes Managing Director. Shares fell 0.66% on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:09 IST
Metropolis Healthcare has announced a 19% decrease in its consolidated net profit, recording Rs 29 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This is a drop from the Rs 36 crore net profit reported during the same period in FY24.

Despite this decline, the diagnostics chain saw an increase in revenue from operations, rising to Rs 345 crore compared to the Rs 331 crore revenue recorded in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

For the fiscal year 2025, Metropolis recorded a net profit of Rs 146 crore, a rise from Rs 128 crore in 2023-24. The board reappointed Ameera Shah as Chairperson and Whole-time Director, and Surendran Chemmenkotil as Managing Director. Shares dipped 0.66%, closing at Rs 1,701.85 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

