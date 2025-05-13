Left Menu

Air India Navigates New Routes Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

Air India has initiated alternative routes through Mongolian airspace for some flights to North America from Delhi, aiming to economize due to increased operational costs post-Pakistan's airspace closure. This strategic shift includes technical stops in Kolkata, reducing expenses and addressing crew duty limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:14 IST
In response to Pakistan's recent airspace closure, Air India has commenced utilizing Mongolian airspace as an alternative route for select North American flights from Delhi, according to informed sources. This move is designed to mitigate soaring operational costs.

The Tata Group-owned airline is considering various alternatives, including technical stops in Kolkata, to minimize flying time and operational expenses, reflecting a strategic pivot to address the challenges of longer routes.

Air India's efforts to bypass European layovers aim to reduce expenses and adhere to Flying Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations amid extended flight durations. The airline is exploring other alternatives to restore its non-stop services effectively, even as wider geopolitical tensions impact aerospace policies.

