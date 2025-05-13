Air India Navigates New Routes Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

In response to Pakistan's recent airspace closure, Air India has commenced utilizing Mongolian airspace as an alternative route for select North American flights from Delhi, according to informed sources. This move is designed to mitigate soaring operational costs.

The Tata Group-owned airline is considering various alternatives, including technical stops in Kolkata, to minimize flying time and operational expenses, reflecting a strategic pivot to address the challenges of longer routes.

Air India's efforts to bypass European layovers aim to reduce expenses and adhere to Flying Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations amid extended flight durations. The airline is exploring other alternatives to restore its non-stop services effectively, even as wider geopolitical tensions impact aerospace policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)