Andhra Pradesh Aims for Financial Leap: Naidu Sets Revenue Goals
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu urged all revenue departments to explore strategies for boosting state income, aiming for over Rs 1.34 lakh crore by FY26, reflecting a 29% increase. Highlighting sectors like IT and electronics, Naidu emphasised data integration and AI, urging stringent measures against tax evasion.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to bolster Andhra Pradesh's financial standing, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed all revenue-generating departments to explore opportunities for increasing state income. The target for FY26 has been set at over Rs 1.34 lakh crore—representing a 29% increase from the previous fiscal.
Naidu urged departments such as Commercial Taxes, Excise, and Stamps and Registration to conduct comprehensive reviews of potential revenue sources. Notably, the electronics, IT, and services sectors are expected to play pivotal roles in achieving these financial goals.
The chief minister also stressed the importance of integrating technologies like Artificial Intelligence into tax systems. He called for a committee to explore international sales of red sandalwood and urged for stringent measures against illicit liquor sales and tax evasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Ascends in the Digital Arena: Major Investments in IT Sector Unveiled
Skipper Limited Achieves Record Financial Growth in FY25
Zupee Pioneers Revival of Indian Games, Achieves Record Financial Growth
AVP Infracon Surges Ahead with Impressive Financial Growth in FY25
Aditya Birla Capital's Strong Financial Growth Sparks Positive Momentum