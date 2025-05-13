Andhra Pradesh Aims for Financial Leap: Naidu Sets Revenue Goals

In a bid to bolster Andhra Pradesh's financial standing, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed all revenue-generating departments to explore opportunities for increasing state income. The target for FY26 has been set at over Rs 1.34 lakh crore—representing a 29% increase from the previous fiscal.

Naidu urged departments such as Commercial Taxes, Excise, and Stamps and Registration to conduct comprehensive reviews of potential revenue sources. Notably, the electronics, IT, and services sectors are expected to play pivotal roles in achieving these financial goals.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of integrating technologies like Artificial Intelligence into tax systems. He called for a committee to explore international sales of red sandalwood and urged for stringent measures against illicit liquor sales and tax evasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)