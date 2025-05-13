Left Menu

Abhinandan Lodha Rebrands with New Venture Identity

Abhinandan Lodha, after reaching a truce with his elder sibling over branding, has launched a new identity for his holding company, now named 'Abhinandan Ventures'. This change reflects their focus on innovation and ambitious growth across sectors like real estate, private equity, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:34 IST
Abhinandan Lodha Rebrands with New Venture Identity
Abhinandan Lodha
  • Country:
  • India

Following a recent resolution with his brother, Abhinandan Lodha has unveiled a fresh identity for his holding company, formerly known as 'Lodha Ventures', which will now operate under the name 'Abhinandan Ventures'.

The rebranding underscores Abhinandan's mission to emphasize innovation, particularly as the entity expands into various high-growth sectors including real estate, private equity, and education.

Launched in 2015, the company aims to nurture consumer-centric businesses with a technology-forward approach, as stated by Abhinandan Lodha, the chairman. The portfolio encompasses pioneering names like The House of Abhinandan Lodha, Tomorrow Capital, BeyondSkool, and the Sheetal Lodha Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025