Abhinandan Lodha Rebrands with New Venture Identity
Abhinandan Lodha, after reaching a truce with his elder sibling over branding, has launched a new identity for his holding company, now named 'Abhinandan Ventures'. This change reflects their focus on innovation and ambitious growth across sectors like real estate, private equity, and education.
Following a recent resolution with his brother, Abhinandan Lodha has unveiled a fresh identity for his holding company, formerly known as 'Lodha Ventures', which will now operate under the name 'Abhinandan Ventures'.
The rebranding underscores Abhinandan's mission to emphasize innovation, particularly as the entity expands into various high-growth sectors including real estate, private equity, and education.
Launched in 2015, the company aims to nurture consumer-centric businesses with a technology-forward approach, as stated by Abhinandan Lodha, the chairman. The portfolio encompasses pioneering names like The House of Abhinandan Lodha, Tomorrow Capital, BeyondSkool, and the Sheetal Lodha Foundation.
