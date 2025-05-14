Left Menu

Mexico Responds to Screwworm Threat: Tightens Cattle Movement

Mexico is intensifying measures to control cattle movement from the south due to the screwworm threat. Recently detected in southern Mexico, screwworms have led to U.S. halting cattle imports. Mexico is enacting technical measures while balancing the economic impact on its meat industry.

Updated: 14-05-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:06 IST
Mexico Responds to Screwworm Threat: Tightens Cattle Movement
Mexico is taking decisive action to control the outbreak of the screwworm, a pest recently detected in the country's south, by enforcing stricter cattle movement regulations. The nation's agriculture minister, Julio Berdegue, announced this strategy to prevent the potential spread of the screwworm, which can be fatal to livestock.

The screwworm's discovery has already prompted the U.S. to suspend imports of cattle, horses, and bison from Mexico. Berdegue, joined by President Claudia Sheinbaum at a press conference, clarified that while the southern border would remain open to Central American cattle, tighter regulations would be implemented domestically.

Mexico's agriculture ministry has committed over 167 million pesos ($8.60 million) to eradicate the pest by inspecting cattle shipments, ranches, and deploying sterilized screwworm flies. The enforcement aims to minimize economic ramifications while ensuring compliance with U.S. demands and mitigating any prolonged impact on U.S. beef prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

