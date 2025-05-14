Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Teens in Rajasthan

Two teenagers lost their lives and one person was injured in a motorcycle collision with a dumper in Baran district, Rajasthan. The incident involved Divyanshu and Balvant Panchal, with Sagar identified as the injured. Authorities are currently searching for the dumper driver who fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Rajasthan's Baran district resulted in the deaths of two teenage motorcycle riders. The crash occurred when the two-wheeler collided with a dumper.

Police identified the deceased as Divyanshu, a resident of Barodia village, and Balvant Panchal from the Atru area. Sagar, from Kota's Sultanpur, sustained injuries.

The dumper involved in the accident hastily left the scene. Authorities are actively working to track down the runaway driver, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

