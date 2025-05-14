Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Teens in Rajasthan

A tragic accident in Rajasthan's Baran district resulted in the deaths of two teenage motorcycle riders. The crash occurred when the two-wheeler collided with a dumper.

Police identified the deceased as Divyanshu, a resident of Barodia village, and Balvant Panchal from the Atru area. Sagar, from Kota's Sultanpur, sustained injuries.

The dumper involved in the accident hastily left the scene. Authorities are actively working to track down the runaway driver, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)