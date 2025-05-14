Left Menu

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

In June 2023, a Cessna Citation 560 crash, likely due to oxygen deprivation, triggered U.S. military intervention. The jet, on autopilot, entered restricted airspace, prompting a scramble of F-16s, resulting in a sonic boom over Washington D.C. The pilot and passengers were unresponsive, leading to a crash near Montebello, Virginia.

Updated: 14-05-2025 05:42 IST
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response
An investigation has determined that oxygen deprivation likely incapacitated the pilot of a Cessna Citation 560 in June 2023, leading to a crash in Virginia after F-16 fighter jets were deployed. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) disclosed these findings in a final report released on Tuesday.

The aircraft, owned by an undisclosed operator, reportedly had unresolved issues with its pressurization system, contributing to the incident that claimed the lives of all four occupants. The plane, operating on autopilot, intruded into restricted Washington D.C. airspace, triggering the military response.

A dramatic pursuit saw U.S. Air Force jets creating a sonic boom over the capital region in an attempt to reach the unresponsive pilot. The Cessna crashed in the Appalachian mountains, drawing parallels with the 1999 Payne Stewart incident, both linked to loss of cabin pressure.

