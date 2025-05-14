WTO Chief and Japan’s PM Unite to Champion Trade System Reform and Multilateralism

In a significant diplomatic gesture underscoring the urgency of trade governance reform, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba jointly reaffirmed their commitment to a strengthened multilateral trading system on 13 May. The announcement came after high-level talks in Tokyo that also involved senior members of Japan’s cabinet, and it marks a pivotal moment in global economic diplomacy.

A Strong Voice for Multilateralism Amid Rising Tensions

The joint statement, released after the bilateral meeting, emphasized the value of the rules-based multilateral trading framework under the WTO. At a time when geopolitical tensions, protectionist measures, and economic fragmentation are threatening the foundations of international trade, the leaders warned against further erosion of cooperative mechanisms.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and Prime Minister Ishiba described the current global trade environment as being under “growing pressure,” with specific concern about:

Intensifying trade disputes between major economies,

Risks of trade fragmentation exacerbated by national security concerns and shifting supply chains, and

The proliferation of unilateral trade measures.

They agreed that the WTO must evolve to reflect current global realities and better serve the needs of its diverse membership.

“They shared the view that, in a time of uncertainty and disruption, the value of the multilateral trading system is unquestionable,” the press release stated.

Key Areas of Reform and Collaboration

Both parties committed to pursuing “meaningful WTO reform,” especially as the organization prepares for future ministerial conferences and as negotiations continue over key agenda items like dispute settlement, e-commerce, and development issues.

Key focal points include:

Restoring a functional dispute settlement mechanism ,

Promoting transparency and inclusivity in decision-making,

Enhancing special and differential treatment for developing countries,

And updating rules around digital trade and green transitions.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala also praised Japan’s consistent support for multilateralism and its role in upholding free trade principles, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Engagements with Japan’s Economic Leadership

While in Tokyo, the Director-General also met with:

Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya , to discuss Japan’s foreign trade policy priorities and its role in WTO negotiations,

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato , where the discussions covered the intersection of trade, investment, and fiscal stability, and

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto, with whom she addressed industrial policy alignment and digital trade developments.

These meetings reflected Japan’s broad-based government support for multilateral economic governance and its strategic interest in preventing fragmentation of trade systems.

Next Stop: APEC Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Korea

Following her engagements in Japan, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is scheduled to travel to Jeju, Republic of Korea, where she will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Trade Ministers’ Meeting on 15–16 May.

The APEC forum will bring together trade ministers from 21 Pacific Rim economies. The Director-General is expected to continue advocating for rules-based trade, stronger regional cooperation, and WTO reform. APEC provides an influential platform to build consensus on global trade priorities, and Okonjo-Iweala’s presence reinforces the WTO’s centrality to these discussions.

Looking Ahead: Reform, Unity, and Resilience

This joint call from Tokyo sends a powerful message: that major economies like Japan are willing to partner with global institutions to ensure the WTO remains fit for purpose. In doing so, they aim to preserve a trading system that has lifted millions out of poverty and fostered peace through interdependence.

With the WTO’s next Ministerial Conference (MC13) on the horizon, the momentum generated by this visit may shape key negotiations in the months to come.