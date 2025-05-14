Andhra Pradesh's Vision of a Thriving Port-Based Economy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated a strategic plan to harness the state's vast coastline, aiming to establish a port-based economy. A Ship Building and Repair Cluster is proposed, attracting significant investments and job opportunities. This plan could spur economic growth and bolster infrastructure.
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a bold strategic plan aimed at transforming the state's 1,000-kilometre coastline into a port-based economic powerhouse. The initiative seeks to establish ports and fishing harbors at every 50-kilometre stretch, aiming to catalyze economic growth and boost employment opportunities across the region.
In a significant move, the government proposed creating a Ship Building and Repair Cluster at Dugarajapatnam in Nellore district. This ambitious project, covering 2,000 acres, will include a ship-building hub, outfitting jetties, and a sophisticated ship-lift facility.
Chief Minister Naidu has highlighted the state's commitment, indicating an investment potential of around Rs 26,000 crore, expected to generate substantial employment. The detailed action plan, directed by the chief minister, aims to expedite the project, which holds the promise of significant advancements for Andhra Pradesh's economy.
