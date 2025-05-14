Left Menu

IKS Health Secures HITRUST Recertification: A Milestone in Information Security

India's IKS Health achieves HITRUST r2 recertification for its software solutions, reinforcing its commitment to data protection and privacy. This certification places the company among a select group of global organizations, underscoring its compliance with stringent regulatory standards and effective risk management in information security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:48 IST
IKS Health Secures HITRUST Recertification: A Milestone in Information Security
IKS Health Achieves HITRUST r2 Recertification Demonstrating Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IKS Health, a pioneering force in care enablement solutions, has proudly announced the recertification of several of its software solutions by HITRUST, a globally recognized standard in information security. This achievement underscores the company's continued commitment to safeguarding data integrity at every stage of the healthcare journey.

The HITRUST r2 recertification confirms that IKS Health's platforms have successfully met stringent regulatory compliance and industry-specific requirements, signaling effective risk management. This positions IKS Health among an elite global group that has attained this coveted certification, integrating federal and state regulations within its security frameworks.

Sachin K. Gupta, the Founder and CEO of IKS Health, stated, "We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards in data protection and privacy." This commitment extends across multiple solutions and locations, including systems primarily hosted on the Google Cloud Platform, thereby ensuring comprehensive information security across its operations in India and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025