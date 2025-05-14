IKS Health Secures HITRUST Recertification: A Milestone in Information Security

IKS Health, a pioneering force in care enablement solutions, has proudly announced the recertification of several of its software solutions by HITRUST, a globally recognized standard in information security. This achievement underscores the company's continued commitment to safeguarding data integrity at every stage of the healthcare journey.

The HITRUST r2 recertification confirms that IKS Health's platforms have successfully met stringent regulatory compliance and industry-specific requirements, signaling effective risk management. This positions IKS Health among an elite global group that has attained this coveted certification, integrating federal and state regulations within its security frameworks.

Sachin K. Gupta, the Founder and CEO of IKS Health, stated, "We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards in data protection and privacy." This commitment extends across multiple solutions and locations, including systems primarily hosted on the Google Cloud Platform, thereby ensuring comprehensive information security across its operations in India and the U.S.

