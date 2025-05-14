Delhi Police Crackdown on Kalkaji Parking Violation

Delhi Police launched a major operation in Kalkaji, issuing 792 challans in one day to tackle improper parking, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

The focused drive targeted roads such as Guru Ravi Dass Marg and Raja Dhir Sen Marg, notorious for encroachments that obstruct traffic flow and pedestrian movement.

In addition to challans, authorities towed 55 vehicles and seized seven unauthorized e-rickshaws, addressing the significant hindrance posed by illegal parking and shop extensions on key roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)