Left Menu

Innovations and Collaborations Propel Industry Leaders Forward

TCS is set to revolutionize Mongolia's Khan Bank with its TCS BaNCS platform. Kotak Mahindra Bank boosts Tata Memorial Hospital's PET-CT scanner capacity. Tech Mahindra announces senior leadership shifts, while R K Swamy launches a new brand consulting team. Each initiative underscores advancement and strategic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:43 IST
Innovations and Collaborations Propel Industry Leaders Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, TCS announced its new contract to modernize the core digital banking infrastructure for Mongolia's Khan Bank using the TCS BaNCS platform. The collaboration aims to boost customer experience and operational efficiency for its 29 lakh users. Details of the contract's value remain undisclosed.

In a significant contribution to healthcare, Kotak Mahindra Bank has provided funding for a new PET-CT scanner at Tata Memorial Hospital. This will double the facility's daily testing capacity to over 40 cancer patients, with 60% of scans available at subsidized rates or free, according to the bank's statement.

Tech Mahindra announced changes in its leadership team, with Manish Mangal now leading the Americas Communications Business and Sahil Dhawan overseeing the India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) Business. Meanwhile, advertising firm R K Swamy introduced a new brand and marketing consulting team to provide comprehensive services under one roof.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025