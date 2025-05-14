Innovations and Collaborations Propel Industry Leaders Forward

On Wednesday, TCS announced its new contract to modernize the core digital banking infrastructure for Mongolia's Khan Bank using the TCS BaNCS platform. The collaboration aims to boost customer experience and operational efficiency for its 29 lakh users. Details of the contract's value remain undisclosed.

In a significant contribution to healthcare, Kotak Mahindra Bank has provided funding for a new PET-CT scanner at Tata Memorial Hospital. This will double the facility's daily testing capacity to over 40 cancer patients, with 60% of scans available at subsidized rates or free, according to the bank's statement.

Tech Mahindra announced changes in its leadership team, with Manish Mangal now leading the Americas Communications Business and Sahil Dhawan overseeing the India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) Business. Meanwhile, advertising firm R K Swamy introduced a new brand and marketing consulting team to provide comprehensive services under one roof.

(With inputs from agencies.)