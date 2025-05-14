Shree Cement's Strategic Growth Amid Net Profit Decline

Shree Cement Ltd, the third largest cement manufacturer in India by capacity, reported a 14.9% drop in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 575 crore. This marks a decline from the Rs 675.75 crore net profit recorded during the same period last year, as noted in the company's regulatory filing.

Despite the profit decline, Shree Cement showcased resilience with revenue from operations hitting Rs 5,532.02 crore, up from Rs 5,401.01 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The total sales volume achieved a new high of 9.84 million tonnes, indicating strong market demand for premium products.

The company's Managing Director, Neeraj Akhoury, highlighted that an unwavering focus on premium product lines and operational efficiency underpins improved profitability. Shree Cement is poised for continued growth with new grinding units launched and more expansion projects underway, projecting optimistic demand growth for FY26 amidst challenging geopolitical and trade scenarios.

