Historic $200 Billion Boeing Deal: Qatar Airways Takes Flight
Qatar Airways has entered a monumental $200 billion agreement with Boeing for the purchase of 160 jets, marking a historic milestone for the aviation industry. The deal, witnessed by President Trump and Qatar's Emir, reflects significant economic ties between the U.S. and the Gulf nation.
Qatar Airways has signed a monumental agreement valued at $200 billion to acquire jets from Boeing, marking this as the largest order in the manufacturer's history. This strategic deal was among several President Donald Trump secured during his visit to Gulf Arab states.
In a prestigious ceremony held in Doha, Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani oversaw the signing, solidifying this historic aviation milestone. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer formalized the deal, which includes 160 jets.
The intricacies of the agreement remain under wraps as details regarding the aircraft models involved are pending. Aviation experts note potential discounts in such bulk transactions, emphasizing the negotiation's economic impact. Neither Boeing nor Qatar Airways provided immediate comments on the transaction specifics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar Airways
- Boeing
- $200 billion
- President Trump
- Emir Sheikh Tamim
- Doha
- aviation
- jets
- deal
- Gulf Arab
ALSO READ
Odisha's Aviation Expansion: Greenfield Airport and Heliport Developments
Global Airport Leaders' Forum: Shaping the Future of Aviation in Dubai
White House Budget Proposal Shakes Up Aviation and Rail Safety Funding
IAF Night Drills on Ganga Expressway: A Historic Aviation Milestone
Fuel Price Cut: Relief for Aviation and Hospitality Sectors