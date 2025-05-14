Historic $200 Billion Boeing Deal: Qatar Airways Takes Flight

Qatar Airways has signed a monumental agreement valued at $200 billion to acquire jets from Boeing, marking this as the largest order in the manufacturer's history. This strategic deal was among several President Donald Trump secured during his visit to Gulf Arab states.

In a prestigious ceremony held in Doha, Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani oversaw the signing, solidifying this historic aviation milestone. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer formalized the deal, which includes 160 jets.

The intricacies of the agreement remain under wraps as details regarding the aircraft models involved are pending. Aviation experts note potential discounts in such bulk transactions, emphasizing the negotiation's economic impact. Neither Boeing nor Qatar Airways provided immediate comments on the transaction specifics.

