Talent Bridges Program Empowers Latin American Entrepreneurs with European Network

The fifth edition of the Talent Bridges program, a collaboration between IDB Lab and the Madrid City Council, was officially launched on May 13 in Madrid. This renowned initiative connects young tech entrepreneurs from Latin America and the Caribbean with Europe’s vibrant innovation ecosystem, with Madrid acting as the strategic bridge. The program is designed to foster growth, provide valuable networking opportunities, and facilitate knowledge exchange between Latin American startups and European innovators.

Key Features of the Program

Talent Bridges is structured to provide an enriching, multi-phase experience. The first phase is an eight-week, immersive in-person stage in Madrid, where selected entrepreneurs get firsthand exposure to the city’s entrepreneurial scene. During this period, they meet with key stakeholders and influencers across various sectors that are pivotal to their startup’s development. This includes venture capitalists, accelerators, large corporations, public support infrastructures, and universities.

The second phase of the program extends for four months, offering remote mentoring to continue supporting these young entrepreneurs as they scale and expand their ventures. During this mentorship, participants receive expert guidance on navigating the complexities of international markets, securing investment, and scaling their innovative solutions.

Strategic Focus Areas

As part of the program, entrepreneurs participate in 26 face-to-face meetings with major players in Madrid’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. These meetings are organized around five key focus areas:

Accelerators and Venture Capital Funds: Connecting entrepreneurs with investors and partners who can fund and propel their businesses forward. Large Corporations and Banks: Opening doors to collaboration opportunities with established companies that can provide strategic alliances. Organizations Linking Spain and Latin America: Fostering cross-continental relationships and trade agreements to enable international business growth. Public-Support Infrastructures: Helping entrepreneurs tap into public initiatives and government-backed support structures aimed at fostering innovation. Universities and Research Centers: Encouraging collaborations with academic institutions, providing access to cutting-edge research and development resources.

Additionally, participants will benefit from advanced soft-landing and entrepreneurship training provided by the esteemed IE Business School, ensuring they are well-equipped to enter and thrive in European markets.

The Talent Bridges Community

Upon completing the program, participants become part of a broader network of program alumni, which currently includes 40 ambassadors spread across 12 Latin American countries. These ambassadors are leaders in their respective fields, driving innovation in sectors such as education, health, climate, agribusiness, circular economy, biotechnology, logistics, tourism, and infrastructure. This network not only offers future collaboration opportunities but also strengthens the overall impact of Talent Bridges by creating a solid foundation for sustainable and scalable ventures.

The Selected Entrepreneurs and Startups

For this year’s cohort, Talent Bridges has selected 15 innovative entrepreneurs from seven Latin American countries: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico, and Peru. Ranging in age from 23 to 35, the participants were chosen for their innovative approaches, strong business models, and positive social and environmental impact.

The startups selected for this edition of Talent Bridges represent a wide array of industries, from technology and health to education and sustainability. Here are the 15 startups and their core missions:

Dendro (Argentina) – A tech platform focused on waste traceability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) certification. Edison (Argentina) – An educational technology (edtech) platform for creating and managing online courses. Satellites on Fire (Argentina) – An AI-driven solution aimed at preventing forest fires. MedETechni (Chile) – A health-tech startup developing medical devices using AI and ultraviolet therapy to treat wounds and infections without antibiotics. PROPIO Latam (Chile) – A platform that uses technology and financial education to help individuals access housing. Escappy Travel (Colombia) – A smart tourism platform that uses AI to create personalized, sustainable travel experiences. Propel People (Colombia) – A human-resources platform that connects Latin American talent with global job opportunities. Xerti (Colombia) – A solution to automate administrative paperwork and electronic payments. Altempo (El Salvador) – A platform that connects musicians with training and earning opportunities. Alfi (Mexico) – An edtech and fintech platform that promotes financial literacy through gamification. Kigüi (Mexico) – A food-tech initiative designed to reduce food waste in the supply chain. BioleatherLab (Peru) – A sustainable bioleather production initiative that uses agro-industrial waste. CivilSig (Peru) – A government-tech platform that transforms satellite data into disaster-risk management tools. Cognita Conecta (Peru) – A Spanish-language edtech platform focused on biotechnology and life sciences. Paqta (Peru) – An initiative to develop customized biofertilizers to optimize soil health and improve agriculture.

Support from the Madrid City Council

Talent Bridges, created in 2023, is largely supported and financed by the Madrid City Council, which plays a crucial role in recruiting candidates and promoting the program. The City Council’s involvement ensures the program’s sustainability and expands its reach to high-impact startups throughout Latin America.

The initiative’s mission is to foster an inclusive and dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem by connecting emerging Latin American talent with Europe’s innovative spaces. This partnership between the IDB, IDB Lab, and the Madrid City Council reflects a broader commitment to supporting young, forward-thinking entrepreneurs who are working to address some of the most pressing global challenges.

Criteria for Selection

Entrepreneurs selected for Talent Bridges are evaluated based on several criteria, including business-model maturity, technological innovation, social and environmental impact, scalability, and recognition within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. This rigorous selection process ensures that only the most promising startups are included in the program, maximizing its potential for success.

By equipping these entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and networks they need to succeed in global markets, Talent Bridges aims to not only accelerate their businesses but also create long-lasting impacts on both the local and global levels. As the program continues to grow, its influence is expected to shape the next wave of global innovators from Latin America.