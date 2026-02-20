Left Menu

Gold Shines Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and European Bond Yield Drops

Gold prices increased on Friday due to U.S.-Iran tensions and lower European bond yields. Investors await U.S. inflation data for Federal Reserve insights. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $5,021.31 an ounce, poised for a weekly gain. U.S. gold futures rose 0.9%, suggesting higher demands amid low interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:53 IST
Gold Shines Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and European Bond Yield Drops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, gold prices rose as the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions and declining European bond yields prompted increased interest in the precious metal, while investors looked to U.S. inflation data for Federal Reserve monetary policy signals.

Spot gold saw a 0.5% increase to $5,021.31 per ounce by midday, aligning for a 0.4% weekly gain. In the U.S., gold futures for April delivery rose 0.9% to $5,040.10 amid expectations influenced by geopolitical tensions and economic forecasts.

President Trump issued a stern warning to Iran regarding its nuclear program, as the market speculated on the trajectory of central bank actions and geopolitical developments, alongside awaiting data expected to influence the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rates.

TRENDING

1
India's Technology Triumph: Securing the Future with Global Partnerships

India's Technology Triumph: Securing the Future with Global Partnerships

 India
2
RBI's Dollar Dilemma: Navigating Rupee Volatility

RBI's Dollar Dilemma: Navigating Rupee Volatility

 India
3
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Controversial Tariffs: A Blow to Unilateral Authority

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Controversial Tariffs: A Blow to Unilateral ...

 Global
4
Argentina's Grain Ports Resume Operations Amid Labor Reform Strikes

Argentina's Grain Ports Resume Operations Amid Labor Reform Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026