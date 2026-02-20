Gold Shines Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and European Bond Yield Drops

On Friday, gold prices rose as the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions and declining European bond yields prompted increased interest in the precious metal, while investors looked to U.S. inflation data for Federal Reserve monetary policy signals.

Spot gold saw a 0.5% increase to $5,021.31 per ounce by midday, aligning for a 0.4% weekly gain. In the U.S., gold futures for April delivery rose 0.9% to $5,040.10 amid expectations influenced by geopolitical tensions and economic forecasts.

President Trump issued a stern warning to Iran regarding its nuclear program, as the market speculated on the trajectory of central bank actions and geopolitical developments, alongside awaiting data expected to influence the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rates.