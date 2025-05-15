Left Menu

MakeMyTrip Refutes Allegations of Chinese Ownership Amid Defense Booking Controversy

MakeMyTrip has denied claims by EaseMyTrip's founder Nishant Pitti about Chinese ownership and exposure of Indian armed forces' booking data. Pitti had posted accusations on social media, raising security concerns. MakeMyTrip reaffirmed its Indian ownership, compliance with laws, and data privacy measures amidst these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

MakeMyTrip, a leading travel service company, on Thursday firmly rebutted claims from EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti regarding Chinese ownership and potential exposure of Indian armed forces' booking information.

In a social media post, Pitti shared screenshots highlighting what he alleged to be a serious security loophole, suggesting that the booking patterns of Indian forces could be compromised.

Responding to these accusations, a MakeMyTrip spokesperson emphasized their reputation as a proud Indian company with a robust global shareholder base and adherence to stringent privacy and legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

