MakeMyTrip Refutes Allegations of Chinese Ownership Amid Defense Booking Controversy

MakeMyTrip, a leading travel service company, on Thursday firmly rebutted claims from EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti regarding Chinese ownership and potential exposure of Indian armed forces' booking information.

In a social media post, Pitti shared screenshots highlighting what he alleged to be a serious security loophole, suggesting that the booking patterns of Indian forces could be compromised.

Responding to these accusations, a MakeMyTrip spokesperson emphasized their reputation as a proud Indian company with a robust global shareholder base and adherence to stringent privacy and legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)