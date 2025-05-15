Cochin Shipyard Ltd Reports Significant Profit Boost and Dividend Payout

State-owned Cochin Shipyard Ltd has recorded a notable 10.93% increase in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter, bringing the figure to Rs 287.18 crore, primarily due to heightened income, as confirmed in a regulatory filing.

In comparison, the shipyard had posted a profit of Rs 258.88 crore during the corresponding period the previous year. Total income for the company rose impressively to Rs 1,914.79 crore from Rs 1,366.16 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

The company's total expenses for this period also saw an upward shift, reaching Rs 1,530.72 crore from Rs 1,023.84 crore in the same period the previous year. For FY25, Cochin Shipyard's profit climbed to Rs 827.33 crore from Rs 783.27 crore in FY24. The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share of face value Rs 5, in addition to previous payouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)