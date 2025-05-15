Disrupted Rails: Train Derailment Halts Nandurbar-Surat Route
A goods train derailed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, blocking the Nandurbar-Surat section of the Western Railway. No casualties were reported and crew members are safe. Efforts are being made to restore operations swiftly. The incident occurred when seven wagons, including a locomotive, derailed at Amalner.
A goods train derailment in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Thursday afternoon has caused significant disruption to the Western Railway's Nandurbar-Surat section, officials have reported.
The train, carrying coal from Chandrapur to Gandhinagar, derailed at Amalner, involving seven wagons and a locomotive. This incident occurred at 2:18 PM, according to WR's chief public relations officer, Vineet Abhishek.
No casualties have been reported and the crew is unharmed. Senior officials, along with accident relief trains from Udhana, Bhusawal, and Nandurbar, are present at the site, working diligently to restore rail operations at the earliest opportunity.
