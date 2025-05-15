Left Menu

Disrupted Rails: Train Derailment Halts Nandurbar-Surat Route

A goods train derailed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, blocking the Nandurbar-Surat section of the Western Railway. No casualties were reported and crew members are safe. Efforts are being made to restore operations swiftly. The incident occurred when seven wagons, including a locomotive, derailed at Amalner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:35 IST
Disrupted Rails: Train Derailment Halts Nandurbar-Surat Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A goods train derailment in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Thursday afternoon has caused significant disruption to the Western Railway's Nandurbar-Surat section, officials have reported.

The train, carrying coal from Chandrapur to Gandhinagar, derailed at Amalner, involving seven wagons and a locomotive. This incident occurred at 2:18 PM, according to WR's chief public relations officer, Vineet Abhishek.

No casualties have been reported and the crew is unharmed. Senior officials, along with accident relief trains from Udhana, Bhusawal, and Nandurbar, are present at the site, working diligently to restore rail operations at the earliest opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025