Delhi Metro Embraces Digital Commerce: A Leap in Urban Transit

The Delhi Metro integrates with the Open Network for Digital Commerce, enabling ticket booking through popular apps, enhancing commuter convenience. As the first large-scale urban transit system in India to do so, this initiative simplifies access by eliminating the need for separate app downloads and supports multi-modal journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Metro has become the first major urban transit system in India to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), expanding ticket booking options across more than 10 popular apps.

With a daily ridership averaging 6.5 million passengers, this integration represents a significant move toward creating a seamless, commuter-friendly digital mobility network. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated that this step eliminates the need for commuters to download separate apps, allowing them to book metro tickets through platforms like EaseMyTrip, Google Maps, NammaYatri, and Redbus.

The technological integration was achieved through SequelString AI, a single-point connection provider, enabling access to metro ticketing services via journey planning apps, travel portals, and even a Telegram bot. The enhanced system caters to both local and inter-city commuters, with new functionalities like booking combined bus and metro journeys on apps like Redbus, and planning multi-modal travel via apps like Rapido.

(With inputs from agencies.)

