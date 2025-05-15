TPG Makes Strategic Move with Sale of Onesource Shares

In a notable financial maneuver, TPG, a prominent American private equity giant, has divested shares in Bengaluru-based Onesource Specialty Pharma, generating nearly Rs 139 crore. The sale, executed through TPG's affiliate, Medella Holdings Pte, involved 8.84 lakh shares, constituting a 0.77% stake reduction.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,568.04 each, marking a transaction value of Rs 138.65 crore. This significant move comes as part of TPG's broader strategy to realign its investment portfolio, though specific details of the buyers remain undisclosed.

As a result of the sale, shares of Onesource Specialty slightly decreased by 0.49%, closing at Rs 1591.20 on the BSE. TPG continues to hold a formidable presence in the global market with assets under management valued at USD 251 billion.

