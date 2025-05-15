TPG Makes Strategic Move with Sale of Onesource Shares
American private equity firm TPG sold shares of Onesource Specialty Pharma worth nearly Rs 139 crore through an open market transaction. TPG's affiliate offloaded 0.77% stake, reducing their involvement. Despite the significant sale, the buyer's identity remains undisclosed, and Onesource's shares slightly dipped on the BSE.
In a notable financial maneuver, TPG, a prominent American private equity giant, has divested shares in Bengaluru-based Onesource Specialty Pharma, generating nearly Rs 139 crore. The sale, executed through TPG's affiliate, Medella Holdings Pte, involved 8.84 lakh shares, constituting a 0.77% stake reduction.
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,568.04 each, marking a transaction value of Rs 138.65 crore. This significant move comes as part of TPG's broader strategy to realign its investment portfolio, though specific details of the buyers remain undisclosed.
As a result of the sale, shares of Onesource Specialty slightly decreased by 0.49%, closing at Rs 1591.20 on the BSE. TPG continues to hold a formidable presence in the global market with assets under management valued at USD 251 billion.
