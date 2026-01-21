Pioneering India's Private Earth Observation Satellite Constellation

A consortium of Indian start-ups led by Bengaluru's Pixxel Space is set to launch the nation's first privately-built earth observation satellite constellation next year. This ambitious project represents a milestone in India's space endeavors, promoting a robust private space ecosystem.

The consortium has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) to execute this Rs 1,200 crore initiative. It includes partners like PierSight, SatSure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space, all contributing to the strategic goal of deploying 12 satellites, offering high-resolution optical, multispectral, SAR, and hyperspectral imaging.

These satellites aim to bolster various sectors such as agriculture, environment, infrastructure, energy, and maritime with advanced data access while also moving towards Pixxel's vision of continuous planetary health monitoring. This initiative highlights India's growing capability in the global space arena.

