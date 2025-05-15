Strategic Investments in North East: High-Level Task Force Charts Path
Tripura CM Manik Saha leads the High-level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region. The task force, featuring DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, aims to conduct stakeholder consultations to develop an investment roadmap, involving academic institutions and expert agencies.
The High-level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region, led by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, has resolved to hold comprehensive consultations with stakeholders.
These discussions with industry associations and potential investors aim to craft a strategic roadmap for fostering economic investment in the region.
The decision emerged from the task force's second meeting, with virtual participation from DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Reputed academic bodies and expert organizations are set to assist in formulating the investment policy.
