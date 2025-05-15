India's Exports Surge Amid Trade Challenges
India's exports rose by 9.03% in April to the highest in six months, supported by sectors such as electronics and engineering. Concurrently, imports increased by 19.12%, widening the trade deficit. Key export growth was seen in apparel, electronics, and engineering goods. Commerce Secretary highlighted ongoing trade strategies.
- Country:
- India
India recorded a 9.03% increase in exports, reaching USD 38.49 billion in April, the highest in six months. This growth was bolstered by sectors such as electronics and engineering, while the trade deficit expanded to USD 26.42 billion, the widest in five months.
Data from the commerce ministry indicated imports rose by 19.12% year-on-year, amounting to USD 64.91 billion. This increase was largely due to higher shipments of crude oil and fertilizers, contributing to a trade deficit peak not seen since November 2024.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal expressed optimism for continued export momentum, citing resiliency among exporters despite global challenges. Emphasizing strategic trade efforts, he noted ongoing free trade agreement discussions and a focused approach on specific countries and commodities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
