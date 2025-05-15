BCAS Revokes Celebi's Security Clearance Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has withdrawn the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, a Turkish company providing ground handling services at nine Indian airports, citing national security concerns. This move follows diplomatic tensions after Turkiye expressed support for Pakistan amid military actions by India against terror camps.

In response to the BCAS order, Celebi Aviation India has dismissed allegations against its operations, asserting that it adheres to Indian aviation rules and maintains transparency in its dealings. Despite its Turkish roots, the company claims significant international backing, with stakeholders from countries like Canada, the US, and the UK.

The revocation of security clearance is expected to impact Celebi's operations significantly, given India's role as its second-largest revenue source. Celebi has long-standing partnerships within the Indian aviation sector, but now faces substantial hurdles as policymakers and the public react to recent geopolitical developments.

