Security Breach at Mar-a-Lago: Armed Intruder Shot Dead

In a startling incident at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, a man armed with a shotgun and fuel can was shot and killed by law enforcement authorities early Sunday. The breach occurred while Trump was in Washington, and despite the tense situation, no officers were injured.

According to law enforcement, the unidentified intruder appeared at the north gate, prompting U.S. Secret Service and local deputies to confront him. The man was ordered to lower his weapons but instead raised his shotgun, leading to fatal gunfire from the officers.

The FBI is spearheading the investigation to unearth the intruder's motives, with all necessary resources being allocated. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the Secret Service for their quick action, emphasizing the increasing political violence threats in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)