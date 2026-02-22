Left Menu

Security Breach at Mar-a-Lago: Armed Intruder Shot Dead

Law enforcement officials shot and killed an armed man at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after he breached security. The man, carrying a shotgun and fuel can, was confronted and killed by authorities. An investigation led by the FBI is underway to determine the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:48 IST
In a startling incident at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, a man armed with a shotgun and fuel can was shot and killed by law enforcement authorities early Sunday. The breach occurred while Trump was in Washington, and despite the tense situation, no officers were injured.

According to law enforcement, the unidentified intruder appeared at the north gate, prompting U.S. Secret Service and local deputies to confront him. The man was ordered to lower his weapons but instead raised his shotgun, leading to fatal gunfire from the officers.

The FBI is spearheading the investigation to unearth the intruder's motives, with all necessary resources being allocated. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the Secret Service for their quick action, emphasizing the increasing political violence threats in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

