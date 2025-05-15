Infosys Offers 65% Bonus Amid Revenue Challenges

Infosys, the second-largest IT services company in India, has decided to distribute a bonus averaging 65% for the fourth quarter of FY25. According to insider sources, this decision is based on current macroeconomic conditions. Notably, top performers will receive more than the average payout.

In the March quarter, Infosys faced an 11.7% decline in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 7,033 crore, compared to Rs 7,969 crore in the previous year. Despite this, the company projects a constant currency revenue growth of 0-3% for the current fiscal year.

The quarter's revenue rose by 7.9% to Rs 40,925 crore from Rs 37,923 crore in Q4 FY24, though it did see a sequential revenue decline of 2%. Over the full year FY25, profits increased by 1.8% to Rs 26,713 crore, while overall revenue went up by 6% to Rs 1,62,990 crore.

