Neilsoft's Revenue Growth Propelled by Global Semiconductor and Data Center Boom

In Pune, Maharashtra, Neilsoft Limited released its Q3 FY 2025-26 financial results, showcasing significant growth driven by global trends. The engineering services firm, prominent in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction sectors, reported an 18.1% year-on-year revenue increase, reflecting strong performance in key segments.

Mr. Nilesh Malpani, CFO of Neilsoft, expressed satisfaction with the company's financial trajectory. He noted the 25.9% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth and projected similar momentum for Q4. This surge is attributed to the increased demand in Data Centers, Battery Energy Storage Systems, and Semiconductor projects worldwide.

Whole-time Director, Mrs. Rupa Shah, emphasized how these sectors' expansion contributed to Neilsoft's success. Looking forward, the firm expects continued contributions from these thriving segments in the upcoming fiscal year. Neilsoft remains committed to enhancing its engineering and digital solutions to meet market demands.

