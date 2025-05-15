Left Menu

Walmart's International Surge: Flipkart and Global Expansion Fuel Growth

In the first quarter of FY26, Walmart reported a 7.8% growth in international business, significantly driven by its Indian e-commerce venture, Flipkart, and operations in China and Walmex. Despite revenue increases, operating income saw a decline due to strategic investments and currency fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:38 IST
Walmart's international expansion is showing promising results, as evidenced by a robust 7.8% growth in the first quarter of FY26. This surge is largely attributed to the performance of Flipkart, the company's Indian e-commerce arm, as well as strong returns from the Chinese market and Walmex.

According to the earnings statement, Bentonville-based Walmart saw a rise in transaction counts and unit volumes, contributing to USD 32.1 billion in international sales. The e-commerce sales alone spiked by 20%, mainly through store-fulfilled pickup and delivery services, and its marketplace model.

However, the company's operating income fell by 6.4% in constant currency terms, impacted by strategic growth investments in regions including India and Canada. Currency rate fluctuations further affected the sales and operating income, reducing them by USD 2.4 billion and USD 0.2 billion respectively.

