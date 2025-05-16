Left Menu

Sky-High Travel: Air Taxis Make Historic Debut at 2028 LA Olympics

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will feature the first use of air taxis at a major event, as Archer Aviation's electric air taxis transport passengers to various venues. The initiative aims to transform transportation in LA, offering a quieter and eco-friendly alternative to traditional helicopters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-05-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 09:26 IST
Sky-High Travel: Air Taxis Make Historic Debut at 2028 LA Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Fans attending the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will experience a breakthrough in transportation as Archer Aviation introduces air taxis, marking their first-ever use at the games. These piloted electric air taxis, known as Midnight, will conveniently transport up to four passengers from vertiport hubs near major venues, ensuring swift and efficient travel across the city.

The network for the 2028 Olympics will feature vertiports at important locations such as SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as well as Los Angeles International Airport, enhancing connectivity during the games. With a focus on reducing noise and emissions compared to traditional helicopters, Archer's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are designed to meet safety standards comparable to commercial airliners.

In addition to transporting attendees, Archer, an official provider for the games, plans to use air taxis to bolster emergency services and security operations. This partnership represents a groundbreaking opportunity to reshape urban transport and enrich the Olympic experience, according to LA chairperson Casey Wasserman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025