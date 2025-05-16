Sky-High Travel: Air Taxis Make Historic Debut at 2028 LA Olympics

Fans attending the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will experience a breakthrough in transportation as Archer Aviation introduces air taxis, marking their first-ever use at the games. These piloted electric air taxis, known as Midnight, will conveniently transport up to four passengers from vertiport hubs near major venues, ensuring swift and efficient travel across the city.

The network for the 2028 Olympics will feature vertiports at important locations such as SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as well as Los Angeles International Airport, enhancing connectivity during the games. With a focus on reducing noise and emissions compared to traditional helicopters, Archer's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are designed to meet safety standards comparable to commercial airliners.

In addition to transporting attendees, Archer, an official provider for the games, plans to use air taxis to bolster emergency services and security operations. This partnership represents a groundbreaking opportunity to reshape urban transport and enrich the Olympic experience, according to LA chairperson Casey Wasserman.

