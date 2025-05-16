Left Menu

TSMC Foresees Trillion-Dollar Semiconductor Surge by 2030

The semiconductor industry's growth is anticipated to exceed 10% in 2025, driven by AI technology demand, says TSMC executive Kevin Zhang. The industry aims for a market value over $1 trillion by 2030, with AI applications forecast to account for 45% of sales. Advanced chip demand remains solid.

According to the latest report by Focus Taiwan, the global semiconductor industry is set to expand by more than 10% by 2025. This surge in growth is primarily attributed to the burgeoning demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, said a senior executive from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

The industry, projected to reach a market capital exceeding USD 1 trillion by 2030, is in an 'invigorating' phase despite market fluctuations, as per TSMC Deputy Co-Chief Operating Officer Kevin Zhang. He emphasized the increasing demand for advanced chips crucial to AI, smartphone, computer, and IoT applications.

With AI experiencing a breakthrough in 2024, this momentum is expected to persist into 2025, fostering sustained demand for 5 nm, 4 nm, and 3 nm chip technologies. Zhang also highlighted how new technologies such as autonomous driving are propelling demand in the automotive sector. TSMC plans mass production of 1.4 nm chips by 2028, enhancing performance and energy efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

