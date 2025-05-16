Left Menu

Revolutionizing India: NxtQuantum's Bold Entry into the Smartphone Arena

Madhav Sheth's NxtQuantum Shift Technologies introduces the AI+ logo, unveiling their ambitious India-first smartphone venture. Set to launch on Flipkart, the AI+ aims to prioritize trust, user focus, and intelligent design, marking a pivotal step in India's tech evolution with a commitment to innovative, secure technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:32 IST
Madhav Sheth, Founder and CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. Image Credit: ANI
In a bold declaration of ambition, Madhav Sheth, acclaimed as India's most influential smartphone visionary, unveiled the AI+ logo under his new venture, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. This logo is the emblem of an ambitious project—the inception of a smartphone designed and manufactured entirely in India.

The AI+ initiative is not merely a product launch but a mindset. It is committed to engineering thoughtful and secure technology that puts the Indian user at the forefront. 'AI+ is more than a product; it's a mindset,' says Madhav Sheth, signaling his vision for India not just as a participant but a leader in the global tech ecosystem.

The smartphone is set to launch on Flipkart, leveraging its extensive PAN India delivery network to ensure wide accessibility. This partnership is pivotal, combining Flipkart's consumer insights with the innovative aspirations of AI+. This joint venture is poised to redefine how technology is integrated into everyday life, setting a new precedent for India's technological evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

