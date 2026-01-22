Left Menu

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

A Republican-led panel in the U.S. House has recommended holding Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for not testifying about their Epstein ties. Both Clintons offered limited cooperation but refused in-person appearances, citing partisanship. The matter may lead to Justice Department prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 03:12 IST
A U.S. House panel, led by Republicans, recommended holding Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress on Wednesday for not testifying about their connections to Jeffrey Epstein, which could initiate criminal charges.

The Clintons, prominent Democratic figures, offered to cooperate with the House Oversight Committee but refused in-person appearances, arguing the investigation is a partisan effort to protect President Donald Trump. With a 34-8 vote against Bill and 28-15 against Hillary, the contempt motions were carried by the committee, fully supported by the Republican members.

The decision sets the stage for House votes potentially referring the cases to the Justice Department for prosecution, where a simple majority is sufficient, and Republicans currently maintain a narrow majority. Contempt of Congress carries possible jail time and fines. Bill Clinton offered to testify under oath at his New York office, but Republican Chair James Comer rejected this. The Clintons' refusal to follow subpoenas was deemed a substantial interference with the oversight investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

