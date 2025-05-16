BLS International Services Soars to New Profit Heights Amid Travel Surge

BLS International Services, a leader in visa and consular services, announced a substantial profit increase of 69.9% for the March quarter, with profits soaring to Rs 145.2 crore compared to Rs 85.5 crore the previous year.

Fueled by a rise in travel, the company's sales climbed 54.74% to Rs 692.8 crore, spearheading robust growth across its business segments. For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, BLS International experienced a 65.7% profit surge to Rs 539.6 crore.

Joint Managing Director, Shikhar Aggarwal, attributed the success to strong performances in both the Visa & Consular and Digital sectors, with EBITDA jumping 82.1% and margin expansion of 808 basis points. The company remains committed to long-term value through strategic market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)