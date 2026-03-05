In a surprising twist, Flamengo, the Brazilian and South American champion football club, has hired Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim following the abrupt dismissal of Filipe Luís. The recent decision, which has left fans and pundits both shocked and divided, follows Flamengo's significant victories and challenges.

Jardim, 51, previously renowned for his stint with Monaco, inked a deal with Flamengo valid until the close of 2027. Just hours before Jardim's appointment, Filipe Luís was unexpectedly fired after Flamengo's impressive 8-0 victory over Madureira in a state league semifinal, adding to the controversy.

The change in coaching leadership comes after Flamengo's disappointing losses in key tournaments this year. Jardim is expected to steer the club into another successful season, with hopes fueled by newly acquired talent like midfielder Lucas Paquetá, signed for an impressive fee of 35 million euros.

