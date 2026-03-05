China's Bold $44 Billion Bank Boost: Strengthening Tech Amid U.S. Rivalry

China announced plans to inject 300 billion yuan ($44 billion) into state-owned banks this year, aiming to protect against systemic risks and enhance technology sector financing amid growing U.S. competition. The initiative, part of the annual government work report, was unveiled during the opening session of the National People's Congress.

Beijing's strategy involves replenishing the capital at financial institutions and prudently managing non-performing assets. Analysts predict that major banks like Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China are expected to benefit from the capital injection, following support received by four other state-owned banks last year.

This financial maneuver emerges as China battles ongoing economic challenges such as a protracted property crisis, declining consumer confidence, and deflationary pressures. Beijing also emphasizes capital market reforms and bolstering tech industry investments, positioning itself against U.S. restrictions while encouraging venture capital and technological enterprise growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)