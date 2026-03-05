Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Citizenship Politics Affecting Matua Community

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly fostering uncertainty among the Matua community by manipulating citizenship rights.

Banerjee paid tribute to Matua matriarch Binapani Devi, highlighting her lifelong commitment to social equality and the community's importance to Bengal's reformative heritage.

Asserting that these actions question the identities of lifelong citizens, Banerjee reaffirmed her government's dedication to opposing moves that threaten the rights of the Matua people and the broader population of Bengal.