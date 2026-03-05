Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Citizenship Politics Affecting Matua Community

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP-led central government of creating uncertainty for the Matua community under the guise of granting citizenship. Banerjee criticized the identity questioning of longstanding citizens, vowing to oppose any injustices and honor Matua leader Binapani Devi's social equality ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:52 IST
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Citizenship Politics Affecting Matua Community
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly fostering uncertainty among the Matua community by manipulating citizenship rights.

Banerjee paid tribute to Matua matriarch Binapani Devi, highlighting her lifelong commitment to social equality and the community's importance to Bengal's reformative heritage.

Asserting that these actions question the identities of lifelong citizens, Banerjee reaffirmed her government's dedication to opposing moves that threaten the rights of the Matua people and the broader population of Bengal.

TRENDING

1
Voter List Shake-Up: TMC's Electoral Strategy Amid SIR Controversy

Voter List Shake-Up: TMC's Electoral Strategy Amid SIR Controversy

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future

 India
3
Global Markets React to Middle East Crisis: Uncertainty Ahead?

Global Markets React to Middle East Crisis: Uncertainty Ahead?

 Global
4
Conflict Amplifies Chip Industry Concerns Over Vital Material Disruption

Conflict Amplifies Chip Industry Concerns Over Vital Material Disruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026