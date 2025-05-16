Left Menu

Karnataka's Green Commute Boost with Electric Buses

Karnataka will receive electric buses under the PM E-Drive Scheme, aiming to enhance urban public transport. The Union Heavy Industries Ministry assures full support for the initiative, which includes infrastructure for charging and maintenance. Discussions on swift implementation are underway.

Updated: 16-05-2025 14:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance urban public transport infrastructure, Karnataka is set to receive electric buses under the Centre's PM E-Drive Scheme. This decision was confirmed by Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy, following deliberations with the Karnataka government.

The state's Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, emphasized the need for improved public mobility solutions while discussing the allocation. The scheme envisages deployment in key cities to transform public transport accessibility. The ministry has already initiated allocation under a phased approach.

The ambitious PM E-Drive Scheme, supported by a Rs 10,900 crore budget for two years, includes more than 14,000 electric buses earmarked for major cities. Discussions also covered associated infrastructure like charging stations and maintenance facilities, ensuring a smooth rollout in urban clusters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

