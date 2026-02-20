Left Menu

Lack of Infrastructure Halts Haryana's Water Purifier Initiative

The procurement of 4,000 electric ultraviolet water purifiers (EUWPs) for Haryana's play schools proved unfruitful due to lack of supporting infrastructure such as water tanks and electricity connections. Despite spending Rs 1.22 crore, many units remain non-functional, risking wastage of resources and unfulfilled objectives for clean drinking water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haryana | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:46 IST
Lack of Infrastructure Halts Haryana's Water Purifier Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An ambitious initiative by the Haryana government to install electric ultraviolet water purifiers (EUWPs) in 4,000 play schools has hit a roadblock due to insufficient infrastructure. According to a CAG report, the expenditure of Rs 1.22 crore has yet to yield benefit with many purifiers remaining unused.

The Women and Child Development Department procured EUWPs for Anganwadi Centres that were being converted to play schools, as part of a program announced in the 2020-21 budget. However, despite Rs 1.95 crore being spent, the majority of these units are non-functional due to missing water tanks and electrical connections.

The CAG report criticized the WCD for proceeding with the procurement without verifying the readiness of the schools to support these installations. Recommendations have been made to hold the officers accountable and expedite the availability of the necessary infrastructure for the EUWPs to become operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

 Global
2
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
3
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
4
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026