Lack of Infrastructure Halts Haryana's Water Purifier Initiative

An ambitious initiative by the Haryana government to install electric ultraviolet water purifiers (EUWPs) in 4,000 play schools has hit a roadblock due to insufficient infrastructure. According to a CAG report, the expenditure of Rs 1.22 crore has yet to yield benefit with many purifiers remaining unused.

The Women and Child Development Department procured EUWPs for Anganwadi Centres that were being converted to play schools, as part of a program announced in the 2020-21 budget. However, despite Rs 1.95 crore being spent, the majority of these units are non-functional due to missing water tanks and electrical connections.

The CAG report criticized the WCD for proceeding with the procurement without verifying the readiness of the schools to support these installations. Recommendations have been made to hold the officers accountable and expedite the availability of the necessary infrastructure for the EUWPs to become operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)