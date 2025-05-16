Square Yards Achieves 41% Revenue Surge Fueled by Housing Demand

Square Yards, a property consultancy firm, has announced a remarkable 41% increase in its revenue, totaling Rs 1,410 crore for the last fiscal year. This surge is primarily driven by a rise in brokerage income from housing sales and home loans.

The company's India operations witnessed a 47% revenue rise to Rs 1,163 crore, compared to Rs 790 crore in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, gross profit jumped 52% to Rs 316 crore from Rs 208 crore.

Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, emphasized the company's position as a leading Proptech platform, surpassing competitors in size and influence across India and Dubai markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)