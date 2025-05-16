BHEL's Profit Surge: A Positive Outlook for Industry Business
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a 3% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 504.45 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher industry business revenues. The firm's total income rose significantly, boosting overall fiscal performance. A 25% final dividend is recommended for shareholders.
State-owned engineering giant Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced a notable 3% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 504.45 crore in the March quarter, compared to the previous year. This financial growth was primarily fueled by an uptick in industry business revenues.
The company's total income for the fourth quarter swelled to Rs 9,142.64 crore, a considerable jump from Rs 8,416.84 crore during the same period last year. This surge underscores BHEL's robust fiscal performance and its successful strategic focus on boosting industry operations.
For the fiscal year 2024-25, BHEL's consolidated net profit saw a dramatic increase to Rs 533.90 crore from Rs 282.22 crore in the prior year. The board has put forward a proposal for a final dividend rate of 25%, translating to 50 paise per share, pending approval at the company's Annual General Meeting.
