Daring Rescue at Sea: Indian Coast Guard Saves Six

The Indian Coast Guard announced a successful rescue operation, saving six crew members from the vessel MSV SALAMATH, which sank 60 nautical miles off Mangaluru. The ship Vikram was patrolling the area and swiftly reassigned to handle the emergency.

Upon receiving a distress alert, the ICG dedicated immediate resources to the search and rescue mission. Utilizing their expert skills, the crew of Vikram managed to locate and evacuate all the survivors, ensuring they received prompt medical attention.

The survivors of the incident were then safely brought to New Mangalore Port, a testament to the Coast Guard's dedication to maritime safety and their commitment to protecting lives at sea.

