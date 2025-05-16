Turkiye's Celebi Faces Turbulence in India Over Security Concerns

Turkiye's prominent ground handling and cargo services provider, Celebi Hava Servisi AS, is embroiled in a legal battle after India revoked its security clearance, citing national security concerns. This significant development follows Turkiye's recent political stance against India.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) suspended Celebi's operations, impacting subsidiaries such as Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and others across major Indian airports. Despite Celebi's longstanding presence in the Indian aviation sector, agreements set to last until 2034 were terminated, leading to widespread operational disruption.

Celebi has announced its intention to pursue all legal avenues to contest the claim, asserting no activities compromising national security were undertaken. India's Civil Aviation Ministry is ensuring a smooth transition for Celebi's employees, emphasizing national interest and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)