Left Menu

Turkiye's Celebi Faces Turbulence in India Over Security Concerns

Turkish company Celebi Hava Servisi AS faces suspension of its operations in India after its security clearance was revoked, citing national security interests. Despite providing airport services for over 15 years, various agreements were terminated, sparking Celebi to pursue legal remedies against these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:14 IST
Turkiye's Celebi Faces Turbulence in India Over Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Turkiye's prominent ground handling and cargo services provider, Celebi Hava Servisi AS, is embroiled in a legal battle after India revoked its security clearance, citing national security concerns. This significant development follows Turkiye's recent political stance against India.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) suspended Celebi's operations, impacting subsidiaries such as Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and others across major Indian airports. Despite Celebi's longstanding presence in the Indian aviation sector, agreements set to last until 2034 were terminated, leading to widespread operational disruption.

Celebi has announced its intention to pursue all legal avenues to contest the claim, asserting no activities compromising national security were undertaken. India's Civil Aviation Ministry is ensuring a smooth transition for Celebi's employees, emphasizing national interest and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025